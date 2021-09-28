ACT likely to be ‘locked out’ of covid-free jurisdictions

THE ACT, NSW and Victoria is likely to be “locked out” of covid-free jurisdictions for a while, according to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

However, he said the ACT government continues to work with the NSW and Victoria government on interstate travel requirements.

“These states are likely to allow travel earlier than the other states and territories that are currently covid-free,” he said.

“As the ACT remains an identified COVID-19 hotspot by the Commonwealth Government and by all other states and territories, there are strict requirements for you if you travel outside of the ACT.

“Once you cross the border, outside of the ACT, you have to adhere to the rules and restrictions of the jurisdiction you are travelling to.”

While the ACT’s interstate travel arrangements will remain in place beyond October 1, Mr Barr said he is optimistic that the ACT, NSW and Victoria will have common travel arrangements.

Although, he said the timing will depend on each state’s pathway out of lockdown.