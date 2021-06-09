ACT mum becomes a multi-millionaire overnight

A Lotto ticket.

A CANBERRA mum has become a multi-millionaire overnight after winning the whole Oz Lotto jackpot. 

The woman, who recently retired with her husband, will take home more than $10 million.

She plans to buy a new home, help out her children and, when she can, go on a holiday to Canada.

“I checked my ticket last night, and I couldn’t believe it. I really couldn’t believe it,” she said.

“I’m still in shock.

“I’ve got to sit down and really take it in now. It’s going to take a while to sink in.”

