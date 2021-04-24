ACT reacts to Perth covid scare

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WITH WA’s Perth and Peel regions in lockdown for three days and exposure sites identified in Melbourne, the ACT has imposed new travel restrictions.

The restrictions to and from the affected WA region s will remain in place until at least 2am, Tuesday, April 27.

ACT Health says anyone in the territory who has visited an exposure site in WA or Victoria, at the dates and times specified, should immediately follow the advice in the Public Health (COVID-19 Areas of Concern) Notice 2021, which, at this stage, is:

Immediately attend a COVID-19 testing centre to undergo a COVID-19 test

Isolate at your place of residence or other suitable accommodation until informed of a negative test result

Continue to monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date last in a listed exposure location, and if you experience any symptoms of COVID‑19 go to a COVID clinic to be retested

Submit an online declaration form which will be available from this evening (April 24) or call ACT Health on 6207 7244.

While these travel restrictions are in effect, ACT residents are advised not to travel to the Perth and Peel region.

Meanwhile, ACT residents who have been in the Perth and Peel regions of WA on or after April 17 and are intending to return to the ACT after 8am today need to complete the online declaration form before their intended travel or as soon as the declaration form is available.

ACT Health says returning residents will need to stay at home until at least 2am on Tuesday, other than for the four essential reasons, which are:

For essential work

essential shopping (groceries and medicine)

medical and healthcare needs, including compassionate requirements and looking after the vulnerable

exercise, for one hour per day.

Non-ACT residents who have been in the Perth and Peel regions on or after April 17 and intend to travel to the ACT will need an approved exemption from ACT Health before travel. The online exemption form will be available from this evening. For urgent exemption requests before the form is available email covid.exemptions@act.gov.au.