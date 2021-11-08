ACT records 13 new cases of covid

THIRTEEN new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the ACT today (November 8), as the territory’s vaccination rate reached 95 per cent.
One person in hospital with the virus — they are in intensive care and require ventilation.
There are currently 136 active cases in the territory.
The percentage of the eligible population who are now fully vaccinated has reached 95.1 per cent.
