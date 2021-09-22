ACT records 17 new covid cases

THE ACT has recorded 17 new covid cases in the past 24 hours.

Only one of the new cases were in quarantine during their entire infectious period and at least 11 were in the community during parts of their infectious period.

Nine of them are connected to already-known cases and exposure sites while the remaining are under investigation.

Of the current active cases, 12 are in hospital, with two in intensive care. Both require ventilation.

At today’s (September 22) daily covid press conference, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the number of people infectious in the community is a concern.

He said testing numbers are also low at 1988, urging anyone with symptoms to come forward and get tested straight away.

“We’ve have too many people waiting days and day with symptoms before coming forward and getting tested,” he said.

“We’ve had too many people waiting days and day with symptoms before coming forward and getting tested,” he said

On the compliance front, Mr Barr said there’s still workplaces where staff and employers are not wearing masks.

“It’s frustrating,” he said, especially for people who are doing the right thing.

In better news, he said more than 81 per cent of the population has received its first vaccine.

About 56 per cent of the population is now fully vaccinated.