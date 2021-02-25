ACT student leads the nation in global schools competition

Andrew Mathieson
The leading ACT student in the International Competitions and Assessments for Schools has come from Palmerston District Primary School.

ACT schools have excelled in one of the largest global academic competitions.

Four primary and two high school students earned medals of the International Competitions and Assessments for Schools (ICAS) as the top scorer for their grade in one of six subjects.

But it was an entrant from Palmerston District Primary School that stood out after picking up three medals over English, Mathematics and Science.

The year 2 pupil, whose name was withheld by ICAS organisers Janison Solutions, was one of only five to score three medals in Australia.

The performance earned the Canberra seven-year-old, who studies under the North Shore Coaching College, a spot in the top 0.3 per cent of the 2020 world cohort.

Students in year 10 from Lyneham High School, year 6 from Aranda Primary School and year 5 from Fadden Primary School also won science medals.

A year 10 student from Brindabella Christian College in mathematics and a year 3 pupil from Forrest Primary School in spelling were also among the near 80 medals on offer.

The prestigious competition is administered in thousands of schools from more than 20 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific and the US.

