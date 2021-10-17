ACT vax rate poised to hit 80 per cent as cases fall

WITH the 12-and-over vaccination rate at 79.5 per cent of the community, daily COVID-19 case numbers in the ACT almost halved yesterday’s 33 with only 17 infections reported by ACT Health today (October 18).

However, there are 17 patients in ACT hospitals, including nine in intensive care. There are 441 active cases in the ACT.

Of the new daily cases, 11 are linked to known cases or ongoing clusters.