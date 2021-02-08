Active covid case visited Wollongong and Sydney

Share Canberra's trusted news:

AN active coronavirus case visited a number of venues in Wollongong and Brighton Le Sands over the past week, warn ACT Health.

The new case, a returned overseas traveller, tested positive on day 16 after being released from the mandatory two-week hotel quarantine period.

ACT Health is now warning Canberrans who have been to any of the NSW Health-listed locations, to follow their advice.

The areas of concern include Thirroul Beach, February 3, Sublime Point Walking Track, February 4, Kmart, Australia Post, Blooms the Chemist, and Subway, at Figtree Grove Shopping Centre, February 4, Fairy Meadow Fedora Pasta Factory, February 5, Corrimal Memorial Park, February 3 and 6, Bulli Woolworths, February 3 and 6, and Brighton Le Sands’ Mootch and Me, February 2.

NSW Health is recommending anyone who has been to these places on those days to monitor for symptoms.

Anyone to Headlands Hotel Austinmer Beach on February 2, Bulli Beach Cafe on February 6, Fairy Meadow Officeworks on February 4 and 5, and Optus North Wollongong on February 4, is being urged to get tested immediately and self-isolate until returning a negative result.

ACT Health is also reminding Canberrans that there is a Public Health Direction in place for COVID-19 public exposure sites in Victoria.

With another positive case of COVID-19 overnight, the Victorian Government has identified a number of new and updated tier 1 public exposure sites for which they are requiring individuals to immediately quarantine, get tested and remain in quarantine for 14 days.