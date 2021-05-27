Activities that keep children entertained and warm 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

There are plenty of indoor activities in the ACT to keep children entertained and out of the cold this winter. This is a sponsored post.

FROM a high of 38C in summer to a frosty low of -3C in more recent weeks, Canberra’s a place where it’s sometimes more pleasant to stay indoors.

But keeping the children cooped up inside can leave many parents dealing with the dreaded declaration of “I’m bored”.

Never fear though, throughout the capital there are plenty of indoor activities to keep children entertained, and “CityNews” speaks to businesses who are experts in doing just that.

Indoor skate park welcomes beginners

THE Bank Indoor Skate Park lets children get out of the cold this winter and still stay active, says owner Aaron Gardner.

Located in Fyshwick, Aaron and his brother CJ opened The Bank Indoor Skate Park in 2018 with an ambition to create a space that’s welcoming to beginners.

“Most of the time when you go to an outdoor skate park they’re aimed at teens and older riders,” says Aaron.

“We wanted to focus on riders under 12 and do something that doesn’t already exist [by giving] them a chance to develop talent in BMX, skateboarding, scootering, roller-skating and roller-blading.”

In terms of a minimum age though, Aaron says there’s no limit.

“We’ve got a three-year-old who comes on his BMX and is absolutely wild, he does our biggest ramps no problems,” he says.

Safety, however, is always important at “The Bank” and Aaron says there’s an etiquette that they stick to.

“Helmets are mandatory, the youngest have the right of way, no swearing, no bullying, turn for turn,” he says.

For those looking for an “out there” party Aaron says “The Bank” is the perfect place.

“We have a few different packages but most of them come with complete venue hire, so it’s 600sqm of space all to yourself,” he says.

“It’s an activity where kids can get some confidence as there is that small risk factor, express themselves, put some work in and of course have fun.”

The Bank Indoor Skate Park, 3/86 Townsville Street, Fyshwick. Call 6239 2780, email rolling@tbisp.com.au or visit thebankindoorskatepark.com.au

Stephen’s raceway offers good fun

WITH family sessions held every Sunday during school term, parents can race against their children at Way2Fast Model Car Raceway, says owner Stephen Bywater.

Held weekly from 10.30am until midday, the Mitchell-based business, Canberra’s only slot car raceway, sees parents and children team up for a series of six races – three for children, three for adults, Stephen says.

Often, children coming in for the first time have parents who raced slot cars in the past, he says.

“The [parents] want to get the kids involved in something apart from computers [and] it’s actually quite good fun,” he says.

As for anyone aged 17 and older, Way2Fast Model Car Raceway holds sessions from 7pm every Wednesday.

With the weather getting colder and the days shorter, Stephen has also extended his opening hours on Fridays until 7pm.

He says the extension of hours offers a great opportunity for business groups to do some team building or for older patrons to come in and race.

The custom-built, handmade tracks have excited Canberrans for more than a decade and the raceway features tracks such as six-lane NASCAR-style courses, or more complicated courses like overlapping eight-lane ones, Stephen says.

Way2Fast Model Car Raceway also stocks leading brands of remote controlled cars, as well as accessories.

Way2Fast Model Car Raceway, unit 2, 20 Essington Street, Mitchell. Call 0424 453544, email way2fast2@yahoo.com.au or visit way2fast.com.au

Classes help build confidence in swimmers

GETTING children in the pool at a young age can be the key to helping them become confident swimmers later in life, says JUMP! Swim Schools Fyshwick owner Holly Singh.

With classes for children as young as three months, Holly says babies tend to already enjoy the water.

“Whereas the older they get, they tend to have had experiences where they could have developed a fear of water [and] could be hesitant,” she says.

The classes, which cater to a range of ages and skill groups, are intimate and small in size, with parent and child groups having up to seven children, while independent classes are limited to four children, Holly says.

At JUMP! Swim Schools Fyshwick, Holly says it’s important to not give up on swim instruction over the cooler months.

“We find it very beneficial for children to continue swimming over the winter period so they’re ready once summer comes around again [and] they get back in the water,” she says.

The purpose-built pool stays above 32C all year round, sitting at a “comfortable” 33-34C in winter, Holly says.

JUMP! Swim Schools Fyshwick, 5/23-25 Iron Knob Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 5707, email fyshwick@jumpswimschools.com.au or visit jumpswimschools.com.au/fyshwick.

Show takes kids on an interactive adventure

THE Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre has two shows coming up that are perfect for children and families, says artistic director Jordan Best.

“The Owl and the Pussycat” is a retelling of the famed poem by Edward Lear that Jordan says children will be able to interact with.

“The children don’t just sit and watch, they get to help the owl and pussycat get to their destination,” she says.

“It’s a 45-minute, musical, interactive adventure with puppets, perfect for ages four to 10.”

But for those looking for a show that children and adults alike will “bust a gut” laughing at, Jordan says look no further than “Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark”.

“This show is a puerile and tremendously funny way to introduce kids to the idea of Shakespeare,” says Jordan.

“It’s done by ‘The Listies’, a comedy duo who have won awards at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and the Sydney Theatre Awards.”

Jordan says this hilarious spin on Shakespeare is an hour long, and perfect for children aged five all the way through to adults.

“I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or smiled so much in a piece of children’s theatre in my life as I have with ‘The Listies’,” she says.

“The Owl and the Pussycat”, June 22-25, and “Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark”, July 5-7, at The Q – Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre. Information and tickets at theq.net.au

Holiday program’s selling fast

“BRICKS 4 Kidz offers children the opportunity to learn while enjoying the fun of lego,” says director Mark Jeffries.

Operating in Belconnen and Hughes, Bricks 4 Kidz is led by passionate instructors who use Lego to illustrate science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) principles.

“Our motto is kids learn through play,” says Mark.

“Kids retain information from touching, making, and doing much more than they do through memorising facts or figures.”

During the upcoming winter school holidays, Bricks 4 Kidz is offering workshops that focus on recreation and learning, but tickets are selling fast, Mark says.

Beginning on June 28 and running during the entire two-week holiday period, the workshops feature things children love, such as popular video games, superheroes and ninjas, he says.

“We’re running every day of the school holidays, but we also have after-school classes with a dedicated curriculum, workshops in coding and robotics using moving Lego, and birthday party programs,” Mark says.

It’s the environment as much as the Lego that makes children want to come back, he says.

“Children are naturally curious about what others are building, and so they often make friends quickly and easily,” he says.

“That combined with the supportive and enthusiastic atmosphere our instructors create makes for a learning experience that activates the imagination.”

Bricks 4 Kidz, 125/99 Eastern Valley Way, Belconnen. Visit bricks4kidz.com.au/act-northside or call 0481 240311.

Navigating the ever-changing media world

THE National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) has a new program teaching students how to navigate the ever-changing world of media, says education coordinator Kate Harris.

“In ‘Media and Me’ students learn how to be aware when they’re looking at any media, whether it’s journalism, advertising, movies, YouTube, social media, even things just on their phone,” says Kate.

“It’s about kids being able to look critically at what they’re engaging with and ask questions like: ‘What is the intention behind this story, how is it affecting me or persuading me, [and] how can I be smart about using that media?’.”

Kate says the one hour program is adaptable right across the age range and allows students to get a look inside the archive’s collection of more than three million items.

“We adapt the program for high school students, primary school students, even kindergarten students,” she says.

“In the ever-shifting technological world, algorithms are alway changing and advertising is getting smarter at targeting us, so the earlier we teach our young people about digital literacy the better.”

“And of course the program gives [people] the opportunity to experience our beautiful and historic building.”

“Media and Me”, at the National Film and Sound Archive, McCoy Circuit, Acton. Call 6248 2000 or visit nfsa.gov.au

Virtual reality takes people to other worlds

METAPHYSICA offers virtual reality experiences where children can do and see things impossible in real life, says co-founder Shannon Pickles.

Anyone as young as 10 – they just need to be at least 120cm tall to play – can bend the laws of physics or play with time and space in their exciting puzzles that require teamwork, Shannon says.

For fans of spectacle and adventure, there is “Jungle Quest”, which finds participants travelling through a portal into a mysterious floating world, or for fans of adventure, there’s “Huxley: Save The Future”, an adrenaline-fuelled adventure through a far-flung future, he says.

Metaphysica offers about six games and experiences for children and adults, each running for about an hour.

When participants come in, Shannon says they’re fitted with virtual reality headsets and given hand controllers to use in the game.

“[Participants] are all in the same room together,” he says.

“They can talk to each other in the same room, they can see each other in the game, and they can work together.”

Metaphysica is open by booking until 11pm daily and is a great option for children’s parties, with an arcade machine and space for tables for food and drinks, Shannon says.

Metaphysica, 30 Kemble Court, Mitchell. Call 6108 4516, email contact@metaphysica.com.au or visit metaphysica.com.au