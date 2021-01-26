ACT’s covid response gets a $63 million boost

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Chief Minister Andrew Barr

THE ACT government is giving Canberra’s COVID-19 health response and services a $63 million boost.

Nineteen million dollars, plus $4.5million capital, will go towards rolling out the recently-approved Pfizer vaccine, set to begin distribution by the end of February.

The rest of the funding will support the costs of case investigation, contact tracing, medical specialists, quarantine processes, policy, testing centres and education.

While Canberra has seen no community transmission since March, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the pandemic does not have an end date and that the situation can change quickly, both in the ACT and interstate.

“We must have the capability to surge quickly if the need arises,” he said.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith also announced that $6.5 million has been allocated to fund additional services at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, $908,000 will fund four beds in Palliative Care ACT’s “Leo’s Place” respite hub, and funding of $16.6 million, provisioned in the August 2020 Economic and Fiscal update, will be released to undertake “critical” electrical building services infrastructure upgrades to Building 10 at Canberra Hospital, where the primary COVID-19 testing laboratory in the ACT is based.

Mr Barr also said that the ACT government is willing to commit further funding to the covid response should they deem it necessary.

“We are ready to invest more throughout the rollout of the vaccine if required. Amounts will depend on joint funding from the Commonwealth and how the situation develops, but we will provide more detail as the next few months unfold,” said Mr Barr.

 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articlePaddys River death: Cops renew calls for information
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply