Advisory group lowers the age for Pfizer

PEOPLE aged 50 to 59 are now eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) updated its advice today (June 17).

In response to this, the ACT government has updated the ACT vaccine program to reflect the change, meaning that starting age for AstraZeneca will now be 60.

The COVID-19 booking line will no longer be accepting appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 50-59 years from today, according to Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

“ACT Health will be contacting 50 to 59-year-olds who have an appointment for an AstraZeneca vaccine at an ACT government clinic,” Mr Barr said.

“The priority over the coming days will be to reschedule these people for a Pfizer appointment. If you are 50 to 59-years-old and have already received your first dose of AstraZeneca without any serious adverse events, you are encouraged to attend your existing appointment for your second dose of AstraZeneca.

“Following this change in advice, we are working to update the ACT vaccine program. This includes working with the Commonwealth Government to confirm supply availability and working through the capacity of our vaccination clinics.

“We are asking any ACT resident aged 50-59 years who has not yet booked a vaccine appointment to be patient while we work through these changes.

“When we are in the position to open more appointments to this age group, we will let the community know. In the meantime, if you are aged 50-59 years please do not contact the COVID-19 booking line.”