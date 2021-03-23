NewsArchiveWeather After grey days and rain… a rainbow over blue skies By CityNews - March 24, 2021 Share Canberra's trusted news: Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp After days of grey skies and the the last three of unremitting rain, Canberra’s blue morning sky today (March 24) was blessed by a big rainbow. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)