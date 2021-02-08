Health chief ends aged care visitor restrictions

Share Canberra's trusted news:

VISITOR restrictions in aged care facilities have been scrapped today (February 8), allowing residents to have more than two concurrent visitors.

The easing of restrictions will also extend to visits from services such as welfare or wellbeing visits by religious services, hairdressers and musicians, says ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

Visits will no longer be restricted by a timeframe either, she says.

Dr Coleman says it will be welcome news to many families, but reminded those planning a visit that it’s still important to be covid-safe.

“This is because residents of aged care facilities are at an increased risk of COVID-19 and are more vulnerable to complications if they do become infected,” she says.

“It is also extremely important that anyone visiting follow the entry and screening processes in place at the specific residential aged care facility they are visiting.

“Please be covid-safe by maintaining good hand and respiratory hygiene, staying 1.5m apart, staying home if you are unwell and getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.”