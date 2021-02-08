Health chief ends aged care visitor restrictions

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

VISITOR restrictions in aged care facilities have been scrapped today (February 8), allowing residents to have more than two concurrent visitors.

The easing of restrictions will also extend to visits from services such as welfare or wellbeing visits by religious services, hairdressers and musicians, says ACT chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman.

Visits will no longer be restricted by a timeframe either, she says. 

Dr Coleman says it will be welcome news to many families, but reminded those planning a visit that it’s still important to be covid-safe. 

“This is because residents of aged care facilities are at an increased risk of COVID-19 and are more vulnerable to complications if they do become infected,” she says. 

“It is also extremely important that anyone visiting follow the entry and screening processes in place at the specific residential aged care facility they are visiting.

“Please be covid-safe by maintaining good hand and respiratory hygiene, staying 1.5m apart, staying home if you are unwell and getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleActive covid case visited Wollongong and Sydney
Next articleGovernment-facilitated flight arrives in Canberra today
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply