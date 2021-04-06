‘Aggressive’ cancer diagnosis forces Molan to take leave

NSW senator Jim Molan.

NSW Liberal senator Jim Molan will be taking leave from parliament to begin treatment after announcing he has an “aggressive form of cancer”.

Senator Molan, who resides in Royalla, posted a message on his Facebook page yesterday (April 5) revealing that he will be “personally stepping back for a while”.

It’s understood the 70-year-old will undergo a series of medical tests to confirm his prognosis before beginning treatment this week.

Senator Molan, who has asked for privacy during this time, said the news came as a “shock” but there are “many reasons to be positive”.

“I am receiving the best possible care from my clinicians, and have the love, support and prayers of my family,” Mr Molan said.

“I have never been afraid to fight the battles that need fighting, and this is no exception.”

Mr Molan spent four decades in the Australian Army, reaching the rank of Major-General, before being elected to the Senate in 2017.

Both sides of the political table, wished him well in his treatment and recovery.

