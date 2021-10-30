News location:

All ICU covid patients on ventilators

NINE patients remained in hospital with covid last night, including five in intensive care and all on ventilators, ACT Health reports today (October 30).

Meanwhile, there were nine new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday. The number of active cases in the territory stands at 231, of a total of 1644 cases for this outbreak, which started on August 12.

