Sixteen covid cases and none were in quarantine

THE ACT has recorded 16 new covid cases in the past 24 hours, all of which were in the community while infectious.

Seven of the new cases are linked to already-known covid cases and exposure sites and the rest remain under investigation.

The number of people in hospital is 12, with two in intensive care. Both are requiring ventilation.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, at today’s (September 23) press conference, noted an increase in covid testing across the territory yesterday but said he would still like to see more people come forward to be tested.

“Again, if you have any symptoms, please come forward for testing straight away,” he said.

“Too many of our cases have been waiting days and days with symptoms before coming forward to get tested.”

There are currently 211 active cases in the ACT.