Amaroo man believed to be stealing unattended cars

AN unlicenced driver has allegedly been stealing unattended cars in the ACT.

The alleged thief, an Amaroo man, 38, was caught after police, in recent weeks, received reports of unattended vehicles being stolen.

After an investigation the man was identified as a suspect in some of these thefts, and other offences including burglary and driving offences.

At about 11.35pm yesterday (July 6) police located the man in Gungahlin. He attempted to flee on foot, but police arrested him a few minutes later.

The man will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on charges including driving with no licence, driving a vehicle without consent, burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, breaching good behaviour obligations and unlawful possession of stolen property.

Investigations are continuing into other incidents and police anticipate laying numerous additional charges against the man in the coming days.