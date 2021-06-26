America goes Spanish for solo triumph

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Music / “Canto Populares”. AJ America and Minh Le Hoang. The Luminescence Chamber Singers 2021 Solo Series. At the Sitsky Room, Canberra School of Music, June 25. Reviewed by GRAHAM McDONALD

THE Luminescence Chamber Singers has been performing around Canberra since 2015 and describes itself as a “professional vocal ensemble”, whatever that means in the modern world.

This year the group has consolidated its membership to a core of five singers, two sopranos, a mezzo-soprano, a tenor and bass and concentrating activities for the rest of the year around a series of solo concerts for each of the members.

First up for this series was the ensemble’s artistic director, mezzo-soprano AJ America with a concert of Spanish song, accompanied by Canberra guitarist Minh Le Hoang, who ably supported America’s voice throughout.

The concert was made up of two suites of Spanish folk songs compiled early last century by two of Spain’s most respected composers, Manuel De Falla and Federico Garcia Lorca.

These were separated by four solo guitar pieces, two by Spanish writers, Miguel Llobet and Isaac Albinez a little earlier than De Falla and Lorca and two from South America, Ariel Ramirez and Antonio Lauro, from later in the 20th century. Le Hoang played these with skill and confidence, navigating through some tricky passages of harmonics and several occasions.

Both song suites were delightfully sung by AJ America. She has a rich, pure mezzo voice, that was perhaps lacking a tiny bit in tonal variation, but perfect in pitch and confident.

The two suites are quite different in concept. The “Seven Spanish Folk Songs” by De Falla seem to be composed around fragments of songs from different regions of Spain and so each has quite a different feel. Some show a distinct Moorish sound, others suggesting a basis in flamenco song.

The accompaniments were originally written for piano, and though skilfully arranged for guitar by Spanish guitarist Miguel Llobet, maintain a pianistic feel, not quite native to the guitar.

Lorca’s “Canciones Españolas Antiguas” were originally performed with piano and recorded by Lorca in 1931. It is from these recordings that the guitar arrangements have been transcribed by a number of guitarists, though the program notes did not specify this.

In this suite, the songs are much more complete, with several suggesting children’s play songs with one haunting song a lullaby. The concert was received with well-deserved and enthusiastic applause. An excellent start to this series of solo concerts.