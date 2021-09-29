News location:

Canberra CityNews

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Amnesty sees over 400 firearms handed in

DESPITE the ACT being in lockdown, Canberrans continue to hand in firearms as part of the National Firearms Amnesty, which has seen more than 400 firearms surrendered. 

Recently, a collection of gel blasters and replica guns have been handed into Gungahlin Police Station as part of the ongoing amnesty.

Other items surrendered since the beginning of the amnesty on July 1 include handguns, shotguns, rifles and a flame-thrower.

While the Firearms Registry in Mitchell is closed to the general public during the ACT COVID-19 lockdown, community members can still surrender their firearms and related items by calling the Firearms Registry to arrange a collection or a drop-off time at a police station.

The collection of gel blasters handed in at Gungahlin station recently included two guns that strongly resembled conventional handguns, police say.

ACT region Crime Stoppers chair Diana Forrester said she hoped the early success of the National Firearms Amnesty would continue.

Unregistered firearms are a threat to our community and can fall into the hands of criminals so I thank everyone who has come forward to help keep our community safe,” Mrs Forrester said.

Anyone wanting to arrange surrender of firearms or firearm-related items can contact the ACT Firearms Registry on 5162 9076 or actfirearmsregistry@afp.gov.au

