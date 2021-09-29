Another 10 covid cases detected in Queanbeyan

THE Queanbeyan region has recorded another 10 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total active case number to 46.

According to a Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) spokesperson, nine of the cases are in Queanbeyan, with five linked to known cases and four under investigation.

The other case is in Googong and is also under investigation.

Eight more cases have also been recorded throughout Southern NSW today (September 29).

Another two cases have been detected in Goulburn and are under investigation and two new cases are in Batemans Bay and linked to known cases.

Jindabyne, Cooma, Narooma and Dalmeny each recorded one new case of the virus.

Sadly, NSW Health also today reported the death of a Batemans Bay woman in her 70s at her home.

“The woman had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but had only received the second dose shortly before her death,” said the SNWSWLHD spokesperson.

“She had underlying health conditions and was diagnosed with COVID-19 after she had died.”

Today’s numbers mark 150 total cases in Southern NSW since the start of the outbreak in June, with 134 currently active and 16 recovered.

Statewide, NSW reported 863 new cases of covid in the last 24 hours.