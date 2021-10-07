Another baby tests positive to covid

A SECOND baby at Centenary Hospital of Women and Children’s special care nursery has tested positive to COVID-19.

Two carers who had been visiting the unit have also tested positive to the virus. They are two of five cases that are now linked to the unit outbreak.

Twenty-eight Canberra Health Services members are unable to work due to the outbreak as they are in quarantine.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said investigations into the source continue.

However, she would like to reassure Canberrans that this situation is being expertly handled.

The new case at the unit comes as the ACT recorded 41 covid cases in the past 24 hours.

Fourteen of these cases are linked to already-known cases and exposure sites. Twenty-four are under investigation.

Out of the new cases, seven were in quarantine during their entire infectious period, with at least five people in the community for part or all of their infectious periods.