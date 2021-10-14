Another death on the eve of lockdown lifting

ANOTHER person receiving end-of-life care at the Calvary Haydon aged care facility has died after contracting COVID-19.
The man in his 80s was fully vaccinated, and had been receiving palliative care at the Bruce facility before testing positive for the virus.
Six people in the Calvary Haydon aged care facility have now died with COVID-19.
The man’s death is the seventh recorded in the ACT since the most recent covid outbreak began on August 12.
The sad news comes as Canberra records 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours with the ACT set to emerge from lockdown at midnight tonight (October 14).
Of the 46 new cases, 30 are linked to known cases or ongoing clusters with 22 of these household contacts.
Eighteen cases were in quarantine during their whole infectious period and 16 have been assessed as presenting a risk of transmission to others.
Sixteen people are in hospital, six are in intensive care and five are on ventilators.
More then 3417 covid tests were conducted yesterday.
There are now 492 active cases in the ACT associated with the outbreak.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply