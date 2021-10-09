Another nine covid cases around Queanbeyan

THE Queanbeyan-Palerang region has nine of the 20 new covid cases reported this morning (October 9) by the Southern NSW Local Health District.

Of the nine, seven are linked to known cases. Three are in Jerrabomberra, one in Bungendore, three in Queanbeyan and two in Karabar.

Queanbeyan and surrounding suburbs has 126 active covid cases.

Elsewhere in the health district there are:

Two new cases in the Goulburn Mulwaree region and are under investigation.

Six new cases in the Snowy Monaro region. Five are linked to known cases. Five are in Jindabyne and one is in Thredbo.

Three new cases in the Bega Valley region. One is linked to a known case. One case is in Beauty Point, one is in Bega and one is in Cobargo.