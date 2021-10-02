Another record new covid caseload for Canberra

CANBERRA has recorded 52 new cases today , the same as yesterday’s record number of covid cases.

At the daily press briefing today (October 2), Chief Minister Andrew Barr said 29 of the cases were infectious in the community. Ten cases were in quarantine, 30 were linked and 22 were still under investigation.

There were 13 people in hospital, three of which were in intensive care and all on ventilators.