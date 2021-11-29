Canberra tops 2000 covid cases since August

THE total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the ACT since the current outbreak started on August 12 has reached 2000.

ACT Health today (November 28) reports there are seven new cases and 154 active cases as at 8pm last night.

Seven people are in hospital with covid, five of whom are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

In the 24 hours to 9am today there have been 1521 negative tests conducted.