ANU reappoints Julie Bishop as chancellor

THE ANU Council has today unanimously voted to reappoint the Julie Bishop as chancellor for a second term for four years, commencing in 2023.

Ms Bishop was appointed to the role of chancellor in August 2019, with her first term set to end on December 31 next year.

ANU pro-chancellor, Ms Naomi Flutter, said ANU Council was delighted that Ms Bishop will continue to lead council and the university community, including the vision set out in the ANU 2025 Strategic Plan.

“Since her appointment, Julie has provided leadership which helps to inspire the ANU community to deliver upon our bold ambitions, including global standards of excellence in education and research. Julie appreciates and helps ANU meet its national mission; to improve the lives of all Australians,” Ms Flutter said.

“Julie’s first term started in the middle of catastrophic bushfires. Since then, the university has been hit by a once-in-a-generation hailstorm. Today, we are continuing to respond to diverse, extenuating challenges associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“As one of Australia’s most impressive public figures, she has helped navigate paths through these stormiest of seas. None of these crises have altered her ambition for our university.

“In Julie, ANU is very fortunate to have an inspirational leader who brings deep appreciation and passion for the transformative powers of learning and research.”

Ms Bishop said it’s great privilege and honour to have the support of the Australian National University Council to continue my work as chancellor of this great institution.

“ANU was founded 75 years ago with a mission of strengthening the social and economic fabric of our nation,” she said.

“That work is more important than ever as we recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”