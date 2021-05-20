ANU sets ambitious ‘net-negative’ emissions target

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE Australian National University will become the second university in the world, and the first in Australia, to commit to net-negative emissions by 2030 as part of a new initiative launched today (May 20).

It is the first time a university of its size has set such a target, with ANU vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt saying they are “walking the walk” when it comes to tackling climate change, not only by reducing emissions, but by offsetting any emissions the university can’t avoid.

“As Australia’s national university, we are committed to not only reducing and off-setting our emissions, but also taking more carbon out of the atmosphere than we put in,” Prof Schmidt says.

“Climate change is already here. The past decade includes nine of the 10 hottest years on record around the world – 2019 was Australia’s hottest year ever.”

Under the Paris Agreement on climate change, governments around the world are committed to limiting global warming to well below the threshold of 2C above pre-industrial levels.

“Unfortunately, the world is on track to warm by between 2.8C and 3.2C by the end of this century,” Prof Schmidt says.

“Reducing our greenhouse gas emissions to zero as soon as possible is essential, but this alone won’t be enough to meet our global goals.”

Prof Mark Howden is leading the university’s “Below Zero Initiative” on emissions reduction and says the ANU community will be involved in helping achieve emissions targets, particularly through research and teaching.

“By 2030, the goal is for ANU to achieve below-zero emissions for energy, waste, business travel and direct on-campus greenhouse gas emissions, and we will only use carbon offsets that have a research and teaching connection at the University. Our expertise will drive innovation in this vital sector,” he says.

Prof Howden says meeting the below-zero target will require organisational and behavioural change throughout the University, both at an institutional and individual level.

“More than 90 per cent of ANU staff and students are either concerned or alarmed about climate change, compared with 52 per cent of the Australian population, according to a recent survey,” he says.

“Most ANU staff and students feel that the institution and individuals both have critical roles to play in addressing climate change.”