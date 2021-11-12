Artsday / New role for old Causeway hall

The old Causeway Community Hall will be refurbished into a theatre, reports HELEN MUSA in today’s “Artsday”.

THE Canberra Theatre community is abuzz with news that a new quadruple-headed theatre group (Mockingbird, Free Rain, Everyman and Karen Vickery’s new company) to be called “The Hub,” has taken a lease on the old Causeway Community Hall with plans to refurbish it into a theatre where contemporary plays will be staged. Built through voluntary labour in 1925, the Causeway Hall was the first project completed by the Canberra Social Service Association and was the city’s principal venue for entertainment, used for theatre, dancing and concerts.

YOUNG pianist Ronan Apcar is performing at the booked-out Art Song concert on Sunday with Sarahlouise Owens the Wesley Music Scholar, will be playing his graduating recital from his ANU Bachelor of Music. Focusing on Australian composers, he will play works by Kate Moore, Michael Kieran Harvey, Sally Whitwell, Phillip Wilcher and Rósalind Page. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest 2-2.45pm, Saturday, November 13, bookings here trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=835417&

THE NFSA and the NGA have joined to present a free screening of the 2012 film, “Margaret Olley: A Life in Paint,” an intimate documentary about one of Australia’s most popular artists. At the NGA’s James Fairfax Theatre, introduced by director, Catherine Hunter, 2pm, tomorrow (November 13). Registrations here.

EIGHTY-two-year-old artist Sally Chandler is holding an exhibition of natural landscapes in various mediums including watercolours, pastels and lino prints at Smiths Alternative, Alinga Street, Civic, until the end of the month.

“HANDPRINTED” is an exhibition by the printmaking workgroup of ASOC, The Artists’ Society of Canberra, showing at Capital Wines’ Kyeema Gallery, 13 Gladstone Street, Hall until December 20.

KIRSTY Zane, of Budding Entertainment, tells us the planned online musical “All Together Now!” to have run a one-off weekend event from November 12-15, has been cancelled to make way for their big Christmas show, of which details are not yet available.