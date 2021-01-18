Artsday / QL2 dancers to explore Portrait Gallery

Share Canberra's trusted news:

QL2 IS coming to the National Portrait Gallery with “This Is My Place”. Ruth Osborne, working in collaboration with Olivia Fyfe and seven recent tertiary dance graduates, creates a performance that will move through three themes to explore the gallery’s creative spaces, connection to landscape and their collective story. Daily from Thursday, January 21 until Sunday, January 24, 11am, noon and 1:30pm. Free, but timed bookings essential.

WORKSHOP POP at G12/27 Lonsdale St, Braddon has a crafty program of activities for children which continues this Friday, January 22, with a creative craft play workshop for ages six years and up from 1pm-2pm, a beaded jewellery workshop for five years and up from 2.30pm-3.30pm, and the Pom Pom Pets Workshop for five years and up from 4pm-5pm. Book here or email workshoppop@popcanberra.com.au.

“BLUEY’S Big Play — The Stage Show” will be at Canberra Theatre this week in the wildly popular TV show’s first live theatre show, complete with puppets. It’s a new theatrical adaptation of the children’s series, with an original story by Bluey’s creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Brisbane composer Joff Bush. Limited tickets available for shows daily at various times until January 24. Book here or call 6275 2700.

THE Fellowship of Australian Writers, ACT and Region is compiling an anthology of prose and poetry entitled “School Days” and invites past and present members of the ACT branch to submit two items for consideration for inclusion in the publication. Short stories of up to 2,500 words and poetry limited to 50 lines with photos will be accepted. Email to jenniferj.warren@bigpond.com or post to J Warren, 4/29 Derrington Crescent, Bonython ACT 2905 by April 30.



“IMMERSE” is a multi-sensory exhibition by Erica Herbert, Abbey Jamieson and Chayla Ueckert-Smith at Canberra Potters, 1 Aspinall St, Watson. The exhibition encourages the audience to interact with and explore the works with all their senses, as each one, whether ceramic or textile, requires physical connection to be fully experienced. Opening by Joanne Searle, ceramic artist and educator is at 6pm, Thursday, January 21, then the exhibition continues until February 14, 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday.