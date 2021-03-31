At-risk men cautioned to keep water safe

Share Canberra's trusted news:

MEN account for about 80 per cent of drowning deaths across the nation, which is why, in the lead up to the long weekend, Royal Life Saving is urging men (and women) to stay safe around waterways this Easter break.

Royal Life Saving CEO Justin Scarr says the Easter long weekend is typically a popular time for people to head out on their boat or to their favourite fishing spot, but it’s not a time to be complacent when it comes to safety.

“While many Aussies have spent a lifetime around the water and no doubt have their own safety tips and tricks, it is important to remember that serious injuries can happen in the water, sometimes when you least expect it,” he says.

Mr Scarr, in the lead up to the long weekend, is urging people holidaying near waterways to swim sober, wear a lifejacket and don’t go alone.

“Know your limitations and don’t take risks. Don’t be a statistic,” he says.

Royal Life Saving research shows that 2188 males drowned in Australia between July 1, 2010, and June 30, 2020, accounting for 79 per cent of total drowning deaths during this period, with men aged 25 to 44 being at greatest risk of drowning.

“Men taking risks and overestimating their abilities continues to be our greatest challenge,” Mr Scarr says.

“Males are over-represented in drowning statistics, especially men aged 25 to 44 years; in the past year, over 90 per cent of those who drowned in this age group were males. Drowning is preventable, our research shows that too many lives continue to be lost to drowning each year. The tragic and unnecessary loss of life has far reaching impacts on families and loved ones, which is heartbreaking.”

Alcohol consumption has been found to be a significant contributor to drowning, with almost one in five (19 per cent) cases of fatal drowning among men aged 25 to 44 involving a blood alcohol content of 0.05 per cent or more, according to Royal Life Saving.

The findings show that most people who had consumed alcohol did not intend to be in the water and drowned following an unintentional fall into water.

In the past 10 years, most drowning deaths in men aged 25 to 44 years occurred at unpatrolled inland waterways such as rivers and creeks, accounting for 31 per cent of deaths, more than any other location. The two most common activities being undertaken immediately prior to drowning were swimming and recreating (26 per cent) and boating (17 per cent).

“Alcohol consumption in, on and around waterways increases risk-taking behaviour, reduces coordination, and impairs judgement, and too many Australian men are drowning as a result,” Mr Scarr says.

“None of us is invincible”.