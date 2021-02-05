Attempted murder suspect extradited to Canberra

A 33-year-old Richardson man is facing an attempted murder charge after having been extradited from Tasmania.

The man was arrested in Bridgewater, Tasmania on Thursday (February 4) and appeared before Hobart Magistrates Court the same day where an interstate extradition to the ACT was granted.

The man was wanted by ACT police in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred in Gowrie on Thursday, October 1, where the 23-year-old victim fled to a nearby service station for help.

ACT  Insp Marcus Boorman warned that this investigation was far from complete.

“We do believe other people were involved in this incident and we urge them to come forward before we come knocking,” he said.

“We work closely with our interstate colleagues, and I would like to thank Tasmania Police for assisting with this arrest and extradition.

“ACT Policing will continue to track down offenders and place them before the court.”

