Audit recommends the release of Acton Waterfront costs

AN audit into the economic benefits of Stage 2A of the light rail has recommended that the ACT government make documents publicly available, including costs associated with the accelerated development of the Acton Waterfront.

The audit report, released today (September 24), found that a significant amount of the benefits identified for Stage 2A are predicated on the project being a catalyst for the acceleration of the development of the Acton Waterfront, but that neither the Stage 2A Business Case or Economic Appraisal Report provides information or evidence on how Stage 2A is expected to accelerate development at the site.

Auditor-general Michael Harris said: “Should the Acton Waterfront not be developed as fast as is hoped, then the timing and quantification of the expected benefits of Light Rail Stage 2A are at risk.”

The report comes four months after “CityNews”, under freedom of information, received heavily redacted documents about the ACT government’s West Basin land swap deal.

The waterfront development will see about 2.8 hectares of lakebed land reclaimed, or filled in, and a boardwalk built along the redefined lake edge.

In an email obtained as part of the documents, a manager in CMTEDD advises the Chief Minister’s office that: “The [CRA’s] advice is that absence of the lakebed site would significantly impact on the land available for development and viability of the precinct.”

Now, the auditor-general has found that the economic benefits of Stage 2A of the light rail is dependent on the timeframe in which the Acton Waterfront development is built.

The audit found that the economic appraisal was developed in the context of a series of “transformational projects” and revitalisation activities and Mr Harris said: “Any failure to implement these projects on a timely basis will have a negative impact on the expected benefits of Light Rail Stage 2A.”

The audit also recommended that the economic analysis associated with Stage 2A be reviewed and updated.

“Expected costs associated with Light Rail Stage 2A, including costs associated with the accelerated development of the Acton Waterfront, should be updated in revised, publicly available documents,” Mr Harris said.

The Stage 2A Business Case also identified a commitment to the development of a Benefits Realisation Plan for Stage 2A, but this has not yet occurred.

Benefit management activities, including the development of a Benefits Realisation Plan, should be undertaken at the earliest possible stages of a project to “ensure that a mindset of accountability and structured approach towards achieving set benefits is embedded from the early stages of planning”, according to the 2016 Australian Transport Assessment and Planning Guidelines.

When it comes to the costing of these two projects, the audit revealed that, for the purpose of the economic appraisal, the September 2019 Stage 2A Business Case identified a present value figure of $162 million (2019, discounted at 7 per cent) for capital costs associated with the construction of Stage 2A.

However, the capital cost of Stage 2A is expected to be higher than what was estimated in the Stage 2A Business Case, according to the audit report.

“Capital cost estimates in the Stage 2A Business Case did not include costs associated with retrofitting the existing light rail vehicle fleet with wire free technology,” the report stated.

“This cost was estimated at approximately 17 per cent of the estimated capital cost. This is a requirement of Commonwealth approval for Light Rail Stage 2A.

“At the time of the preparation of the Stage 2A Business Case there was a very strong likelihood that wire free technology would be required for any extensions towards and through the Parliamentary Zone but this cost, and other costs associated with urban design finishes, were not explicitly included in the capital cost estimate for Light Rail Stage 2A.”

Also for the purpose of the economic appraisal, the Stage 2A Business Case identified a present value figure of $23 million (2019, discounted at 7 per cent) for development costs associated with the accelerated development of the Acton Waterfront.

The audit report found that a nominal capital cost estimate for this figure was not identified in the Stage 2A Business Case.

“Inadequate information was provided in the Stage 2A Business Case in relation to the development costs, the methodology for quantification and the assumptions underpinning the estimate,” the report revealed.

“The expected costs associated with Light Rail Stage 2A, including costs associated with the accelerated development of the Acton Waterfront, should be updated in revised, publicly available documents.”

For the purpose of the economic appraisal, the Stage 2A Business Case identified a present value figure of $150 million (2019, discounted at 7 per cent) in benefits associated with Light Rail Stage 2A (this is compared with a present value figure of $268 million of estimated costs for the project), however, a significant amount of the benefits identified are predicated on the project being a catalyst for the acceleration of development of the Acton Waterfront.

Neither the Stage 2A Business Case or Economic Appraisal Report provides information or evidence on how Light Rail Stage 2A is expected to accelerate development at the site.