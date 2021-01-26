Australia Day protests: peaceful rally in Canberra

Share Canberra's trusted news:
HUNDREDS of people protested peacefully at Parliament House this morning (January 26) at the federal government’s reluctance to change the date of Australia Day.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there was no escaping the fact that January 26 marks the date Australia changed forever and that’s why Australia Day should be held on the date each year.
Among strong police presence, Canberra protesters marched from the Aboriginal Tent Embassy to Parliament House chanting slogans.
Local elders spoke of why January 26 was a day of mourning for indigenous people.
Protestors at Parliament House. Photo: Mike Welsh
Protestors march to Parliament House. Photo: Mike Welsh
Protestors at this morning’s Australia Day demonstration at Parliament House. Photo: Mike Welsh
Protestors listen to speakers at this morning’s Australia Day protest in Canberra. Photo: Mike Welsh