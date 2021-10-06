Baby tests positive for covid at Canberra Hospital

A BABY in the special care nursery at the Centenary Hospital of Women and Children has tested positive to COVID-19 overnight.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the baby had been in the special care nursery for some time and became symptomatic last night.

“The child has been moved to a COVID-19 ward and family members have been advised to get tested and enter quarantine,” Ms Stephen-Smith said.

“Team members and other families who are assessed as either at high risk or moderate risk of exposure are also being contacted and advised to get tested and quarantine.

“The Canberra Health Services covid exposure team is conducting a full risk assessment this morning.

“This will include liaising with the families who have had children that may have been discharged in recent days.”

Ms Stephen-Smith assured Canberrans that this situation is being expertly handled, saying residents can absolutely feel safe again to attend hospital should they acquire that level of care.