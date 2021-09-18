Back to the future: Greens councillor moves to unwind QPRC

GREENS councillor Peter Marshall is seeking council support to start unwinding the Queanbeyan-Palerang Council with a poll in the December local government elections.

He has put a motion before the next meeting of the council on Wednesday (September 22) that it “take a poll of electors on the question of whether the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council local government area should be de-amalgamated, so as to restore the former local government areas of Queanbeyan City and Palerang.” The Queanbeyan City and Palerang Councils were controversially merged in May, 2016, when the NSW government sought to reduce the number of councils across the state to 19 with the creation of larger super council areas.

Under the leadership of mayor Tim Overall, the Queanbeyan-Palerang merger was seen to have set the standard for the state.

However, with regional murmurs of discontent that Bungendore and Braidwood are in lockdown because of the covid cases in Queanbeyan, some residents believed something like Cr Marshall’s move was bound to happen. The councillor argues that the merger was against the wishes of the voters.

“Polls at the time suggested that the majority of voters favoured retaining the two distinct councils, although there was some interest in boundary adjustments. The two councils were merged with no change in boundaries,” he says.