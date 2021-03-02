Balloon festival reaches viewing capacity on ‘the lawns’

Allycorn, the giant pink unicorn, will launch from Patrick White Lawns, starting March 6.

REGISTRATIONS have already been exhausted for those wanting to view the 36th annual, nine-day Canberra Balloon Spectacular – starting Saturday, March 6 – from the Patrick White Lawns.

The pandemic has forced the government to implement a crowd limit at the lawns, but an event spokeswoman says there are many other points throughout the city to view the flight of the balloons, which, this year will feature Allycorn the giant pink unicorn, as well as more than 20 unique hot air balloons.

Allycorn, the New York-based balloon, will be helmed by well-known Canberra pilot Craig Farrell and will be flown from Patrick White Lawns, alongside the other balloons each morning until March 14, weather permitting.

The balloon menagerie is free to watch and will include a special appearance of the “famous” Skywhale and its companion balloon Skyewhalepapa, which will launch separately from John Dunmore Lang Place on Canberra Day (March 8).

Breakfast, courtesy of the Belconnen Lions Club, will be available each morning, with proceeds of all purchases donated back into the Canberra community.

Coffee, Dutch poffertjes and sweet and savoury crepes will also be available for purchase at the launch site.

