Barr assures that AstraZeneca is still ‘very safe’

FOLLOWING revelations of a “rare but serious” side effect to the AstraZeneca vaccination, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has released a statement to assure Canberrans that it remains a “very safe vaccination”.

His comments come after the federal government received medical advice against using the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 50 because of the very small risk of blood clotting (thrombosis).

In line with that, individuals under the age of 50 that have booked for an AstraZeneca vaccination at the Garran Surge Centre, primarily ACT government employees who are classified under 1B of the national vaccination rollout, will now be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

But Mr Barr stressed that thousands of Canberrans – the ACT government has administered 15,823 doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines at the Garran Surge Centre – have safely received the AstraZeneca vaccination, and it still remains a very safe vaccination that is proven to prevent the very worst implications from the COVID-19 virus.

He said Canberrans eligible under 1B of the national vaccination rollout should be speaking to their local GP or current healthcare practitioner about any concerns they have about the COVID-19 vaccination.