Barr considers opening another vaccination clinic 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr will consider opening another government-run covid vaccination clinic as vaccine supply increases.

His comments follow changes to the national COVID-19 vaccine rollout to accommodate Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) advise that Pfizer is preferred over the AstraZeneca vaccine for Australians under the age of 50 who have not already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Currently the ACT’s COVID-19 Surge Centre in Garran, which can vaccinate about 7000 Canberrans a week, will operate as the ACT’s mass vaccination clinic and will expand access to the Pfizer vaccine to all eligible Canberrans under the age of 50, provided there is sufficient vaccine supply, Mr Barr says.

The revised rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine for Canberrans over the age of 50 will be supported by a second ACT government vaccination clinic, which will shortly open at Calvary Hospital. The clinic will vaccinate about 680 Canberrans a week.

Canberrans over the age of 50 will also be able to access the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in May through the local general practice network.

On top of that, Mr Barr says the government will consider opening another government-run clinic, however, that will depend on supply.

Mr Barr says the ACT government has made it clear to the Commonwealth Government that the successful delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to Canberrans living in disability residential care and both the aged care and disability residential care workforces is essential.

“These groups were rightly identified as a priority in the original COVID-19 vaccination rollout, and these Canberrans must be vaccinated as a matter of urgency,” he says.

“The ACT government will work with the Commonwealth to enable these Canberrans to receive their vaccination at an ACT vaccination clinic where appropriate.”