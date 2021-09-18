Barr cries foul on suspected vaccine shortfall

CHIEF Minister Andrew Barr told the covid press briefing today (September 18) that he had raised concerns at yesterday’s national cabinet meeting that the ACT was being short-changed by the Commonwealth in its October allocation of Pfizer vaccines.

He told Prime Minister Scott Morrison that the federal government had reduced the expected allocation. The Prime Minister has noted the concerns and said it had not been the intention to reduce supplies.

Mr Barr said he was hoping for clarification of the final allocation for October over the weekend.

Meanwhile, he reported that 77.4 per cent of all people aged 12 and above had had one jab and 53.1 per cent of all people over 12 were now fully vaccinated.

Over 90 per cent of people over the age of 40 had been vaccinated at least once. He said this was “an encouraging sign” and, given the forward bookings for inoculation, he expected the ACT to achieve and exceed a 90 per cent, fully vaccinated target.

He confirmed that Moderna vaccines will be available at pharmacies next week.