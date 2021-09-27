Barr expects daily case loads in the hundreds

AS the nation relaxes public health measures, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the ACT could be recording daily case numbers in the hundreds.

His comments come after the chief minister outlined a detailed plan out of lockdown just after midday (September 27).

In his plan, he made way for changes to restrictions from October 14, subject to the public health risk.

However, in doing so, he warned the ACT about what might be to come when the nation reopens, encouraging Canberrans to continue to look towards getting vaccinated.

“The higher the level of community vaccination, the lower those case numbers will be. The lower the number of serious illnesses will be reported, the lower the number of people in hospital requiring intensive care and most importantly the lower the number of deaths,” he said.

“It will be a challenge but the ACT’s pathway forward announced today ensures we make a gradual and safer step towards a better Christmas and summer holidays for all Canberrans.”

An end of lockdown on October 15 will trigger a transition to medium level public health measures, which he said will include:

Five people will be able to visit another household at any one time and 25 people will be able to gather outdoors.

Licensed venues, cafes and restaurants will be able to operate seated service at a maximum capacity of 25 people across a venue or one person per four square metres indoors, if that amount is less than 25 people. Alternatively, venues can choose to operate outdoors with a maximum of 50 patrons at one per four square metres.

Hairdressers, beauty and personal services can recommence with a maximum of five customers at any one time.

All non-essential retail will continue to operate under click and collect or click and deliver services but the maximum staffing capacity from inside the premise will go from five to 10 people.

Gyms will reopen with strict covid safe requirements with a maximum of 25 people.

The 25 person cap at one per four square metres will also apply to weddings, outdoor play centres, places of worship, outdoor auctions and community centres and facilities.

Accommodation providers such as hotels and motels, campgrounds and caravans parks can reopen as can swimming pools for organised lessons with a maximum of 25 swimmers.