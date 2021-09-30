Barr: Mixing vaccines is not approved

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr today (September 30) told Canberrans that mixing vaccines is not approved in Australia at this time.

He made the comment at the latest covid press conference, saying: “It is not possible to get an mRNA vaccine, a Pfizer or a Moderna second shot, if you have received AstraZeneca as your first dose.”

“If you have received a first dose of AstraZeneca, you must receive a second dose of AstraZeneca.

“What I can say is based on the Commonwealth Government’s forward vaccine orders, for those who have had two doses of AstraZeneca, mRNA booster shots are what the Commonwealth is proposing for everyone next year.”

On the topic of vaccinations, Mr Barr took the opportunity to urge Canberrans to get a vaccination before the ACT ends its lockdown on October 15.