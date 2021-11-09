Barr punts on 100 % ACT vaccination rate

CANBERRANS could be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month, says ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

At today’s (November 9) covid update Mr Barr said 370000 adults and teenagers in the ACT had been vaccinated against the virus.

With 99.9 per cent of eligible Canberrans aged 12 and older having now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 95 per cent fully vaccinated, Mr Barr expects the territory to reach a 100 per cent double dose vaccination rate by the end of November.

It comes as the ACT experienced an increase in covid cases this week, with 18 new covid cases recorded today, and one person in intensive care.

ACT health says 86 covid cases were detected last week compared with 61 the previous week.

Authorities also confirmed that 13 Canberra schools had been affected by COVID-19 in the past two weeks, with transmission occurring at just two schools.