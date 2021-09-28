Barr rejects that he could have done more for businesses

A SPOKESPERSON to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has rejected ACT Liberal Senator Zed Seselja’s claim that the ACT government could have done more for businesses but refused to do so.

In an an opinion piece published on citynews.com.au on Sunday (September 26) Senator Seselja said that the Commonwealth was “ready and willing” to do more to support Canberra businesses but the ACT government was “stubbornly refusing”.

Mr Seselja wrote: “The first plan the Chief Minister brought to the Treasurer was nowhere near enough, but it was something, and the lockdown was only scheduled to last for seven days.

“I immediately urged the Chief Minister to come to the table with a more generous proposal to support Canberra businesses, which the Commonwealth would co-fund. The Commonwealth was ready and willing to do more, but the ACT government was stubbornly refusing.”

In the article, Mr Seselja also accused Mr Barr of failing to “show up” for Canberra businesses.

“Ensuring businesses had access to adequate support in response to the lockdown is where the Chief Minister should have gone into bat for Canberra businesses, but failed to show up,” the Senator said.

However, a spokeswoman to the Chief Minister has since rejected Mr Seselja’s claims.

Instead, the spokeswoman said that the Chief Minister is continuing to work productively with the Commonwealth Treasurer on jointly funded economic support.

For example, she pointed to the fact that the two governments recently agreed to a jointly funded COVID-19 Tourism, Accommodation Provider, Arts, Events, Hospitality grants scheme to provide additional support to ACT businesses in these sectors, which have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic response.

“In addition to the joint 50/50 packages with the Commonwealth, the ACT government has also provided over $325 million in business assistance through ACT government programs since the start of the pandemic,” she said.