Barr works to re-establish flights to New Zealand 

Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

A GROUP of ACT government representatives will meet with aviation and tourism stakeholders in New Zealand over the next few days with the aim to re-establish flights between Canberra and New Zealand, according to Chief Minister Andrew Barr. 

The delegation will specifically speak with Air New Zealand and Auckland Airport to discuss the option of flights to Auckland and Wellington, Mr Barr says.

Costing about $11,500, the delegation will also include a discussion with the Mayor of Wellington on the upcoming fifth anniversary of Canberra’s sister city agreement with Wellington.

Mr Barr says the Screen Canberra director, Monica Penders, will join the delegation to build trade and creative links between Canberra and New Zealand, and to help promote Canberra’s growing screen industry.

