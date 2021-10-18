Barr’s making up covid policy on the run, says Lee

OPPOSITION Leader Elizabeth Lee, while welcoming the easing of covid restrictions on local businesses, has accused Chief Minister Andrew Barr of making up policy on the run.

“The Chief Minister has had access to the modelling indicating we would reach 80 per cent vaccination around this time for some months now; and yet he clearly is making up policy on the run,” she says.

“There is no reason that our retail businesses could not have opened up safely when restaurants, bars, gyms and personal care services reopened for customers last week.

“Once again we see this government making decisions without any forward planning or thought for Canberra businesses doing it tough.

“Small business owners have spoken about the heart-wrenching situations where regular customers have told them they are off to Bowral or Queanbeyan or Goulburn to go shopping because they will have the freedom to browse.

Changes, due to come into effect this Friday will allow non-essential retail to return under a one person per four square metre rule.

Ms Lee says this is a common sense decision that should have been implemented as soon as the cross-border travel arrangements were amended on Saturday morning.

“This is welcome news for Canberra businesses that sees sensible changes in the way they are able to trade, however, these changes should have come into effect when the cross-border travel arrangements were amended last week,” Ms Lee said.