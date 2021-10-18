News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 13°/17° | Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Barr’s making up covid policy on the run, says Lee

OPPOSITION Leader Elizabeth Lee, while welcoming the easing of covid restrictions on local businesses, has accused Chief Minister Andrew Barr of making up policy on the run.

ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee.

“The Chief Minister has had access to the modelling indicating we would reach 80 per cent vaccination around this time for some months now; and yet he clearly is making up policy on the run,” she says.

“There is no reason that our retail businesses could not have opened up safely when restaurants, bars, gyms and personal care services reopened for customers last week.

“Once again we see this government making decisions without any forward planning or thought for Canberra businesses doing it tough.

“Small business owners have spoken about the heart-wrenching situations where regular customers have told them they are off to Bowral or Queanbeyan or Goulburn to go shopping because they will have the freedom to browse.

Changes, due to come into effect this Friday will allow non-essential retail to return under a one person per four square metre rule.

Ms Lee says this is a common sense decision that should have been implemented as soon as the cross-border travel arrangements were amended on Saturday morning.

“This is welcome news for Canberra businesses that sees sensible changes in the way they are able to trade, however, these changes should have come into effect when the cross-border travel arrangements were amended last week,” Ms Lee said.

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

One Response to Barr’s making up covid policy on the run, says Lee

Palmerston's Masked Lament says: October 19, 2021 at 1:42 pm

I watched today’s press conference. The Q&A at the end is the only chance to see truth in action and it is apparent the CM is blaming the NSW Government for forcing him to change his mind. And he confirmed he is not speaking directly to his NSW counterpart and is reacting to the NSW Govt press releases.

The messaging is now about “the interval”. Apparently we are viewing the interval as the most important split between the ACT and NSW. But a female reporter pressed the CM on this, and he admitted ACT residents shopping in NSW forced his hand but it is a press created problem and (btw redirection here) the National Plan is not being followed.

Also the ACT Pathway Forward is not really a pathway, more some issued at the time to keep the media happy (his words only slightly paraphrased).

Reply

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Two new covid cases in Queanbeyan
News

Two new covid cases in Queanbeyan

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) in the last 24 hours, both of which are in Queanbeyan.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews