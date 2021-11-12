Basketball star named ACT Australian of the Year

BASKETBALL player and Indigenous rights advocate Patty Mills has been named the 2022 ACT Australian of the Year.

Born and raised in Canberra, Patty is a household name to many, known for his superstar career in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He recently competed in his fourth Olympics, leading the Boomers to their first-ever podium finish in Tokyo, and was also the first Indigenous Australian Olympics flag bearer.

Patty who lives in the US was unable to attend the awards held at the National Gallery of Australia today (November 12).

He was given the award for his work to create positive change in the community via the Team Mills Foundation – an organisation dedicated to supporting and championing culture, diversity and underprivileged families.

Patty was also instrumental in the launch of Indigenous Basketball Australia.

ACT Senior Australian of the Year went to Valmai Dempsey who has dedicated more than half a century of her life to volunteering with the St John Ambulance.

‘Aunty Val’ as she is known, is one of the ACT’s longest-serving volunteers and has dedicated more hours to the cause than any other volunteer.

During the ‘Black Summer’ bushfires, she led a crew of 40 volunteers as they supported fire affected communities, and when the pandemic hit she equally supported members of the community who were doing it tough.

CanTeen youth leader Sean Dondas was named ACT Young Australian of the Year for his work to support cancer patients and their families.

Sean joined CanTeen when he was 14 after his mother’s terminal cancer diagnosis. She passed away a year later, leaving Sean and his two younger brothers as wards of the state.

In his 13 year association with CanTeen, Sean has helped young people cope with a cancer diagnosis in their family, and is an advocate for youth cancer services, community-based support, and online counselling services.

Sean now works as a senior policy officer with the Attorney-General’s department.

ACT Local Hero went to Luke Ferguson, a youth support worker at The Woden School.

Luke works closely with students with disabilities.

In 2019 he created Party Down Productions, an inclusive school wide music program, and with the help of students he co-wrote and produced the music video ‘Labels Don’t Define Us’ – a song about accepting diversity.

The video went viral with more than 120,000 views and was shared by the United Nations.

The four ACT recipients will join those from the other states and territories for the national awards to be announced on January 25.