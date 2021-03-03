Belconnen hazard burns may produce smoke

Photo: Nathan Schmidt

SMOKE may be visible when hazard reduction burns take place between Pinnacle Nature Reserve and William Hovell Drive in west Belconnen today (March 3).

ACT Parks and Conservation Service say the 2.15ha burn will reduce the fire hazard, help maintain diversity of grassland vegetation species and treat weeds.

As part of managing the prescribed burn, they say a buffer zone of up to 20 metres will be created around the complete perimeter of each burn.

Fire managers will conduct and oversee the operation and say that every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible.

People with asthma, other chronic respiratory or chronic cardiac diseases, are being advised to not perform exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke.

