Belconnen road rage incident ends in assault

A MAN driving a white ’90s model station wagon allegedly assaulted a person in a white Toyota Prado following a road rage incident in Belconnen on Sunday (May 9). 

The alleged offender is described as being Caucasian, about 170cm tall, and of slim build. At the time of the incident, which occurred at about 6pm, police say he was unshaven, had short brown hair and was wearing a dark blue coloured jumper.

Police are seeking witnesses or dash-cam footage from 6pm to 6.30pm on Sunday that captured the corner of Luxton and Lathlain Streets in Belconnen.

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6794869.

