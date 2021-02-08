Beware of February’s high rate of romance scams 

LAST year, Australians lost more than $37 million to romance scams, with February seeing the most scams reported nation-wide, according to ScamWatch. 

Being the month that Valentine’s Day (February 14) falls in, it raises the question if people are more vulnerable to romance scams around this time, with ScamWatch statistics revealing that last February, 398 people reported romance scams, costing them more than $6 million.

In the ACT, 65 people were scammed over February last year, losing about $470,000 collectively.

Queensland residents lost the most in scams over that period, with 65 people scammed out of more than $4 million.

The statistics also reveal what age groups are the most vulnerable, with people aged 45 to 54 falling victim more than any other age group.

The same age group lost the most amount of money, too, according to the statistics.

