News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 20°/23° | Saturday, November 6, 2021 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Bill to stop ‘unfair’ contract cancellations

DEVELOPERS unfairly cancelling off-the-plan contracts are the target of a Bill to be introduced to the Legislative Assembly next week.

MLA Peter Kane.

Canberra Liberals’ Peter Cain said unfairly cancelling off-the-plan contracts is the practice of only a minority of developers, but it has devastating consequences for those who are affected.

“Canberra’s housing market is hitting record highs, and with that comes the opportunity for unscrupulous conduct from a very small minority of developers,” Mr Cain, a member for Ginninderra, said.

“This legislation is designed to protect consumers; buyers who pay their deposit in good faith in the hope of securing a home, only to have that dream destroyed a year or two later when the developer asks them to pay up to $200,000 more or have their contract rescinded.

“This Bill means both the buyer and seller would have to agree to end a contract. If the seller has a genuine reason, other than profiteering, and the buyer doesn’t agree to the rescission, the seller can apply to the Supreme Court to have the contract ended.

“I’ve been working on this legislation since June, when affected buyers and members of the legal community highlighted to me the repeat conduct of one particular developer. It seems that the issue with this developer has become more widespread as the housing market has climbed.”

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Blaze at Kingston apartment block
Breaking

Blaze at Kingston apartment block

SIX fire crews have raced to an apartment building blaze on Burke Crescent, between Kennedy Street and Leichhardt Street, Kingston.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews